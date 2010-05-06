Del. Bans Open Burning to Protect Public Health

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Delaware officials say a ban on open burning is in effect statewide until Sept. 30.

Officials say people can be fined up to $500. Exceptions to the ban include cooking fires such as for barbecues, recreational campfires and fires for ceremonies.

Instead of open burning, state officials recommend composting, chipping and other forms of recycling. They also suggest taking non-recyclable trash or yard waste to a licensed landfill or yard waste drop-off site.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service said gusty winds and relatively low humidity have increased the risk of brush fires. The agency had issued an advisory on the increased risk of brush fires for northern Delaware, northeastern Maryland and parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.