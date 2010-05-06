Christina School Board OKs Cutting 43 Teachers

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- The Christina School Board has approved cutting the district's workforce by 43 teachers and nine paraprofessionals.

The board, which is working to bridge an $8.1 million budget gap, voted in favor of the recommended cuts Tuesday.

District spokeswoman Wendy Lapham says the cuts had to be made ahead of a May 15 state deadline. Christina is holding an operating referendum of about $19 million May 25 that could change the layoff scenario, which would take place next school year.

Lapham says a significant number of those jobs could be reinstated.