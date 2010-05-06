University of Md. Names New Campus Police Chief

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)- University of Maryland has tapped David B. Mitchell, a former head of state and county law enforcement agencies, to lead the campus police force.

Officials said Wednesday that Mitchell will become the new director of public safety and chief of the university police department. He replaces Kenneth Krouse, who retired as chief in December.

Mitchell is former superintendent of the Maryland State Police and chief of the Prince George's County police department. He also served as secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

He is currently an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University.

Mitchell will begin the new post at his alma mater on June 7. He will oversee 150 officers and support staff in College Park.