Bay Commission Briefs Lawmakers on Restoration

WASHINGTON (AP)- House lawmakers were briefed on what the federal and state government need to do to implement a new Chesapeake Bay restoration strategy.

Members of the Chesapeake Bay Commission appeared in Washington on Thursday at a working lunch with members of the House Chesapeake Bay Task Force. The task force also heard from natural resources and environmental officials from Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The officials said the federal government could help in areas such as development of technologies to generate power from manure and other farm waste, and new funding mechanisms for projects to reduce stormwater runoff.

The Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to release its strategy this month for restoring the bay. EPA officials say the strategy, developed in response to a presidential order, will require cuts from sources across the six-state bay watershed.