Md. Draws Record Applicants for Teaching Jobs

BALTIMORE (AP)- School systems across Maryland say they are flush with high-quality applicants for teaching jobs as the state has mostly avoided teacher layoffs.

Jean Satterfield, who oversees state teacher certifications, says they are getting more applications than ever before.

A statewide job fair in Baltimore drew 3,200 teachers who registered in advance, up from 800 two years ago.

Many applicants are coming from other states. New Jersey plans to cut 6,500 teaching jobs. New York is likely to lose 13,000.

A survey by the two largest teaching unions shows 150,000 education jobs could be cut.

Economists say Maryland schools are more insulated because more education funding comes from the state. Even in Harford and Prince George's counties where layoffs seemed possible, cuts have been avoided so far.