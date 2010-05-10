Groups to EPA: Use Full Authority in Bay Cleanup

BALTIMORE (AP)- Milestones used to measure Chesapeake Bay restoration should be assessed to make sure they show real progress. And regulations need to be tightened to include animal feeding operations and stormwater runoff sources not covered currently.

Those are some of the recommendations in a letter sent by a coalition of groups to the federal Environmental Protection Agency detailing the minimal steps it wants to see in a restoration strategy to be released Wednesday.

The groups say restoration of the Chesapeake can be a model for the nation and the EPA should fully exercise its authority.

The letter from the Choose Clean Water Coalition was signed by groups including the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Environment America, and the National Wildlife Federation.