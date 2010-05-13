Detective: NJ Slay Suspect Worried About Family

Rodolfo Godinez, left, is taken from court Tuesday, April 27, 2010, in Newark, N.J., after opening statements in his trial. (Photo: AP)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP/WBOC)- A suspect in the New Jersey schoolyard murders of three friends who attended Delaware State University allegedly offered to help investigators if they'd protect his family.

A Newark police detective who questioned Rodolfo Godinez told a jury Thursday that Godinez said he would help investigators find his half-brother if they kept his mother safe.

The half-brother, Alexander Alfaro, was arrested in Virginia in August 2007, a few hours after Godinez was arrested in Maryland.

They're among six defendants charged with murdering Dashon Harvey, Iofemi Hightower, both 20, and Terrance Aeriel, 18, on Aug. 4, 2007 behind Mount Vernon School in Newark, N.J. A fourth victim survived but is not being named because of an alleged sexual assault.

Godinez is the first defendant to reach trial.