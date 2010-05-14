Del. House Votes to Restrict Driver Cell Phone Use

DOVER, Del. (AP)- The state House has passed a bill that restricts the use of cell phones by drivers on Delaware roads.

The bill was approved on a 33 to 5 vote Thursday. It prohibits talking on a cell phone while driving unless using a handsfree device. The bill also bans texting or e-mailing while driving.

Lawmakers approved several amendments before voting on the bill. One exempts farmers driving farm trucks or operating farm equipment. Another allows a driver to use his hands to dial a number before using the handsfree device to talk.

The bill, which exempts police, firefighters and other emergency personnel on duty, carries penalties of $50 for first-offense violators and up to $200 for subsequent offenses.

The measure now goes to the Senate.