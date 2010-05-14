DVD Review: Big Fan

If you're a New York Giants fan, I think you'll love this film. If you're a Philadelphia Eagles fan, maybe not so much! But, if you're a fan of good movies with great characters and writing, then this is one for you.

Robert Siegal, the writer of The Wrestler (2008), directs this story of a Giants fanatic whose loyalty to the team and to his favorite player are supremely tested.

Comedian Patton Oswalt is Paul, a parking garage attendant who spends most his time listening to sports radio while sitting in the garage. After work, he goes home to his mom's place on Staten Island and then listens to his favorite radio talk show Sports Dogg.

He doesn't just listen. He calls into the show after every Giants game to boast about the team. He's so fanatical about it that he writes down exactly what he's going to say. He doesn't then just boast about the team. He also boasts about Quantrell Bishop, the fictional quarterback for the Giants.

All this would be fine, but Paul obsesses and lies about it to the detriment of his personal relationships. At his nephew's birthday party, his family is quick to point out that he has no social life or vocational direction. To further rub salt into the wound, Siegal crafts a hilariously humiliating car ride home from the party between Paul and his crotchety mother.

Paul is depressed until he gets the opportunity to meet QB Bishop. Paul is nervous and his dopey overweight, white-boy persona doesn't know what to say to a big, buff, black football player. Paul doesn't want to miss the opportunity no matter the consequences because in the end he loves the team and would do anything for it or at least be near it.

This is a knockout performance from Oswalt. His portrayal of this pathetic and poor character is near perfection.

Five Stars out of Five

Rated R for language and some sexuality

Running Time: 1 hr. and 28 mins.