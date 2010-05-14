The Last Films at the Schwartz Center

Sandra F. Connor, the executive director at the Schwartz Center in Dover, sent me an e-mail on April 21. The email read, "It is my regret to inform you that the Film series at the Schwartz Center will not be continued after this next round of films. The lack of financial stability has been an on-going concern." Therefore, June 13 will be the last, regular movie date at the Schwartz in 2010 and for the conceivable future.

Special events can still possibly be made, but the Schwartz will no longer actively program independent or arthouse films. Being the only place in Kent County and only one of three places on Delmarva where one could go for good, independent movies, I was saddened to read this. I am of course an avid film-goer, a consummate cinephile, and have worked with the Schwartz's Film Series on-and-off since 2002.

In Connor's e-mail, she wrote that the Board of Directors at the Schwartz warned in 2009 that this could happen and gave the film series a year to make a turnaround in attendance numbers and overall finances. It was also in 2009 that I started copywriting for the film series. For the last four films, which started playing the first week of May, this is the press release I put together.

The Schwartz Center Screens "The Red Baron," "The Good Guy," "The Ghost Writer" and "The Joneses"

The Schwartz Center for the Arts has announced its final four films of the season. All films run Wednesday and Sunday nights at 7 p.m.

The Red Baron is the story of the revered yet feared WWII, German pilot who dominated the skies but who had a lot to learn of what was happening on land. It plays May 5 and 9.

The Good Guy, playing May 19 and 23, takes us into the lives of young Manhattanites who want it all and shows that not all Wall Street players are ruthless sharks.

The Ghost Writer is the latest film from Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski who weaves murder and political intrigue into a paranoid drama of a journalist writing the memoirs of a controversial, British Prime Minister. It plays June 2 and 6.

The Joneses plays June 9 and 13 and shows in this consumer-driven world how the actors in commercials are no longer on your TV screen. They're actually living next door.

In The Red Baron, we follow Manfred von Richthofen in 1916 when he joined an air fighter squadron to the day in April 1918 when he was shot down in his plane.

During that time, Sky Movies describes Richthofen as "one of the most deadly and dashing fighter pilots" of World War II. He was responsible for numerous German victories.

The celebration of his aerial dogfights became the stuff of German pride. Even Richthofen himself bought into the propaganda. It wasn't until he met a German nurse named Kate did Richthofen start to realize the horrors of war.

Lena Headey from "300" plays Kate. Joseph Fiennes rounds out the cast as Captain Roy Brown, the Canadian flying ace who's out to stop Richthofen. The Hollywood Reporter magazine credits the production design, costumes and epic cinematography.

It runs 1 hour and 45 minutes. It's rated PG-13 for war violence, some disturbing images and brief suggestive material.

The Good Guy is the new romantic dramedy that the New York Times describes as "a satisfying insider's snapshot of a shark tank."

That shark tank is the world of young traders and stock brokers who work on Wall Street. A young, urban conservationist named Beth, played by Alexis Bledel ("The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants"), falls in love with one of the sharks, Tommy.

At work, Tommy starts to train Daniel who's up-and-coming on Wall Street. The problem is Daniel isn't a shark. He's sensitive. He's on the fast track, but he's not like the others who are mostly greedy and lustful.

Beth sees that Daniel is a good guy and starts to appreciate it. A love triangle then forms between her and those two young men. It runs 1 hour and 30 minutes and is rated R for pervasive language and some sexual content.

The Ghost Writer stars Ewan McGregor as a journalist who becomes ensnared in a mystery and political scandal involving a former, British Prime Minister.

Adam Lang, played by Pierce Brosnan ("GoldenEye"), is the former, British Prime Minister who wants to write his memoirs. He doesn't want to write it himself, so he hires a ghost writer named Mike McCara.

McCara is later found dead. McGregor's character is hired as the new ghost writer. Eventually he starts to uncover evidence that McCara may have been murdered and the reason why points to a even bigger mystery with ties to secrets within the British and American governments.

Stephen Rea of the Philadelphia Inquirer says about the film, "Its smart dialogue, nimble syncopations, and tricky suspense are... thoroughly satisfying."

It runs 2 hours and 8 minutes and is rated PG-13 for language, brief nudity/sexuality, some violence and a drug reference.

As Steve Persall of the St. Petersburg Times writes," The Joneses is a deft allegory of the greed and coveting that led to the recession."

Demi Moore and David Duchovny star as Steve and Kate Jones who along with their teenage children, Jenn and Mick, move into an upscale, gated community. The Jones family has all the latest, gadgets, fashions and furniture, and a seemingly perfect life, except it's all a lie.

The Jones family are really employees of a marketing company and the family's job is to make their neighbors envy their possessions and want to buy them. The Portland Oregonian writes this is "a smart little comedy that tosses some sharp darts at our consumer-driven culture."

This film runs 1 hour and 36 minutes. It's rated R for language, some sexual content, teen drinking and drug use.

Admission to films at the Schwartz Center is $8 per person and $6 for students, military and age 65 and older, with identification