Md. Cult Leader Gets 50 Years for Child's Death

BALTIMORE (AP)- The head of a cult convicted of the starvation death of a toddler has been sentenced to 50 years in prison by a judge who called her a manipulator of lost souls.

Queen Antoinette was sentenced Tuesday in Baltimore along with her daughter, Trevia Williams, and fellow cult member Marcus Cobbs, who were given 25 year sentences for second-degree murder and child abuse with all but 15 on one count suspended.

Antoinette told the judge before sentencing that she is not remorseful because she is not guilty, and the truth will eventually come out.

Judge Timothy Doory told Williams and Cobbs that he is not without hope they can change and ordered they not have contact with unrelated minors or group members after their sentences are complete.