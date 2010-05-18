Chesapeake Bay Gets on Annual Health Report Card

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (AP)- The Chesapeake Bay is getting a grade of C on its annual report card.

Gov. Martin O'Malley and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Sciences announced the grade for the bay's health in 2009 on Tuesday in Middle River. It's up slightly from the C- the bay earned in 2008.

The center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Chesapeake Bay office conduct the analysis annually. Scientists attribute the slight improvement to unique regional rainfall patterns and continued efforts to reduce pollution in the bay watershed.

O'Malley is also rolling out a new website called StreamHealth that allows Maryland residents to check on the health of streams and amounts of impervious surface and buffers in their watersheds.