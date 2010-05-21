Police: Del. Man Drowns Woman in Bathtub

ELKTON, Md. (AP)- Elkton police say a Delaware man drowned a woman in a bathtub and set the house on fire to cover up the crime.

Twenty-five-year-old Jeffery Cordell of Middletown, Del., is charged with murder, arson and other offenses. He surrendered to police in Newark, Del. on Wednesday and is awaiting extradition to Maryland.

Police say a neighbor discovered the fire about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. After Cordell surrendered to police in Delaware, fire investigators went back to the burned home and found a woman's body in the bathtub under fallen debris.

The state medical examiner is working to identify the victim.