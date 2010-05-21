Airmen March Between 2 Del. Bases to Benefit USO

These airmen are marching between two bases in Delaware to benefit the USO. (Photo submitted by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Matwey of the Delaware Air National Guard)

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Forty-nine airmen are marching between two bases in Delaware to benefit the USO.

The 22-hour, 47-mile Base 2 Base March started at the Delaware Air National Guard headquarters in New Castle and marchers expected to arrive at the Dover Air Force Base around 2 p.m. Friday.

They are walking down Route 13 and over the canal to reach their destination.

Tech Sergeant David Jackson started the ruck march three years ago. So far, the Guard has raised $1,000 through the march for the USO.