Tests: No Sign of Fatal Deer Disease in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says there's no evidence of chronic wasting disease among the state's deer.

The department's Wildlife and Heritage Service tested tissue samples from more than 1,100 deer during the 2009-10 hunting season. Recent lab results show no sign of the neurological disease, which is fatal to white-tailed and other deer. Other samples taken from sick or injured deer also tested negative for the illness.

The disease attacks the brain and spinal cord of deer but is not known to transmit to humans. Officials say it has not been found in white-tailed deer or sika deer in Maryland.