VDOT Slashes Budget for Highway Mowings

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)- The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking volunteers to help keep the grass cut along some state roads after the department's annual mowing budget was slashed nearly in half.

VDOT spokesman Jeff Caldwell says the agency has started a formal grass-cutting program as part of its Adopt-A-Highway effort for litter patrol. He says VDOT wants to work with residents who have a civic-minded desire to assist with highway maintenance.

Caldwell says interstates and busy secondary roads will be off limits to the volunteer mowers due to potential dangers. VDOT will continue to mow along those areas, just not as often.

Plans call for no more than two mowings this year along low-volume primary and most secondary routes and only one mowing along low-volume primary and most secondary routes.