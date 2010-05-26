Stay on Discovery in Bradley Case Could be Lifted

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A Superior Court judge is considering lifting an order halting discovery in patient lawsuits against pediatrician Earl B. Bradley and doctors and institutions who failed to stop him from allegedly abusing patients despite complaints.

Judge Calvin Scott did not outline his reasoning for his one-sentence order staying discovery when it was issued last month or during a hearing to consider attorneys' objections on Tuesday. Scott did not issue a ruling.

Attorney Bruce Hudson, who represents 18 patients who have sued and nearly two dozen who plan to sue, says Judge William Carpenter, who is handling the criminal case against Bradley, told attorneys last month he was worried about Bradley's right to a fair trial.

Carpenter says judicial rules prohibit him from commenting.

Bradley, 57, of Lewes, was arrested in December, 2009, and faces more than 500 charges. Police said the former pediatrician sexually assaulted more than 100 young children over a 10-year period in what could be the worst case of child sex abuse in the nation's history.



