Delaware Adopts Deer Management Plan

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- After almost two years of work, Delaware environmental officials have put the wraps on the state's first formal deer management plan.

Officials say the plan outlines the history of white-tailed deer in the First State, describes the current status of the deer population, and describes goals and objectives for deer management through 2019.

The new plan uses hunting as the primary tool for deer management

State wildlife biologist Joe Rogerson says it's important for the state to manage deer because they affect so many people, including farmers, landowners and outdoorsmen.