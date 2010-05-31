TV Review- Lost: Series Finale

First, there was a two-hour recap of the six-year storyline. Then, the finale was 150 minutes long. To conclude, Jimmy Kimmel dedicated an hour of his late night series to the show. Channel 6ABC in Philadelphia even had the finale to Lost as the lead story in its evening news. All in all, it was a six-hour event. What other TV drama has gotten this much time all on one night?

A week ago, David Edelstein of CBS Sunday Morning reminisced over the finales of such popular TV shows such as M*A*S*H, The Sopranos, and even The Bob Newhart Show. He wondered if the finale to Lost would be a satisfying end for its eagerly awaiting viewers. Most TV series don't come to a satisfying end, but in my opinion, having watched the Sunday night, May 23rd, episode, I'll say the ending to Lost was satisfying.

I thought it was a nice, satisfying way to end the series. Was it the best finale ever? No. Will it stand as the best Lost episode ever? No. Did it answer all questions about the show? Absolutely not. Was I expecting it to? No. Did I understand it? Yes. Did I like it? Yes. Did I love it? No.

Pretty much every season finale of Lost since the first season has wowed me. I think the reason has been because something happened in those season finales that was always shocking and that always dashed everyone's plans. This time, that didn't happen. This time, no one's plans were dashed. Everything pretty much worked out. It made the whole thing somewhat boring.

First off, there was so much in this episode that was all too familiar. If you've been watching the show for the past six years, then you saw in this episode a lot of stuff replayed, much of it from the first season. For example, in the third season, Sun gets a sonogram from Juliet. In this final episode, the same thing happens. In the second season, Jack and Locke argue about something that could destroy the island. In this final episode, the same things happens. In the first season, Kate delivers Claire's baby. In this final episode, the same thing happens.

Throughout this final season, every main character at one point looks into a mirror at his or her own reflection. If nothing else, this final episode was just a series of reflections and replays from previous episodes. The producers of the show even inserted old clips from those episodes. I understand that it was for sentimental reasons, to get the characters and the audience to remember the important, emotional moments, and maybe get us all to cry a little bit. The show, since it began, has always been about flashbacks. I suppose it was only fitting that this final episode incorporate flashbacks as well, this time in their literal sense.

The final episode, in that way, stayed true to what the show has always been about, but, unfortunately for me, I felt all those flashbacks and sentimentality only dragged this last episode along. It made things slow and dull, and it made the 150-minute-length seem way too long. For example, the moment when Sun gets her sonogram and she remembers doing the same thing years ago, it was a sweet moment but ultimately a waste of time.

I understand that this is what the writers wanted. They wanted a thread of sweet moments for each of their characters with the person they loved. In the end, every character got to be with the person they loved, but each character runs into that person almost by accident. They then accidentally touch and realize they love each other. Again, while this was sweet, after the first hour, it got kind of sappy.

Don't get me wrong. I love Sayid, but I didn't need to see him save Shannon and then remember, their brief, almost insignificant affair. Same goes for Daniel Widmore and Charlotte. I didn't need to see that little moment that they had where they recognized that they briefly loved each other. I didn't really care about them. The only romance I did care about was between Jack and Kate. But, besides a fleeting kiss on top of a cliff, the writers dedicated no time to this love story, which has probably been the most compelling love story throughout the entire show.

I don't know. I suppose I would have wanted Kate to put Claire on the plane and then at the last moment get off and run to be with Jack, but that didn't happen. She just ditched Jack. I would have loved it, if they died together like Sun and Jin, but no. Kate escapes like she always does.

Can I also say that this finale was less action-packed than previous season finales on Lost? I was expecting an explosion and there wasn't one. In almost every season finale of Lost, there has been some type of explosion. At the end of season one, Michael's boat blew up. At the end of season two, the hatch blew up. At the end of season three, the Looking Glass station blew up. At the end of season four, Widmore's freighter blew up. At the end of season five, the Swan station blew up.

Yes, I know there's already been enough explosions this year from dynamite to C4, but I was really hoping for one last big bang and I didn't get it. I was disappointed.

Even the final fight between Jack and Locke was less than stellar. The fight between Jack and Sawyer in the finale to season five, or even the fight between Jack and Ethan from season one, which was also in the rain, was way better than the very anti-climatic one between Jack and Locke. I wanted Locke to still have his super powers and go nuts on Jack. I also wanted Jack to use whatever Jedi powers he got from Jacob to take down Locke, but it was only a few punches, a stab, and that was it.

The only time we even saw the smoke monster was in a Target ad during the commerical breaks.

I was glad to see Bernard and Rose. The moment when Locke enters their camp and threatens them was the most exciting point of the episode. None of the rest was as thrilling as that. The concert that everyone attended in Los Angeles was lame. The music of Drive Shaft and Daniel Widmore on piano was an odd pairing and made no sense, but it was during this scene where something happened that actually confused me.

Eloise Hawking or Ellie Widmore sat down next to Desmond at Table 23 and asked him if he were taking her son with him. Desmond turned to her and said no, and I didn't know exactly what that meant, even after I saw the last scene. I didn't get the point of that conversation at all. What was she talking about? Was she like Desmond and aware of both worlds? I'm not sure.

I said that this episode absolutely didn't answer all the questions of Lost. What I neglected to say is that this episode didn't need to answer all those questions. As WBOC's weekend sports anchor and fellow Lost fan, Chris Emma, told me on Sunday, the show has already answered those questions this year. If you were paying avid attention like I was, you probably don't need me to tell you that.

Jacob told us in the ninth episode of this last season what the island was and in the episode before this finale Jacob also explained why he brought the Oceanic plane survivors to the island and what they had to do. So, we got our answers. We're no longer lost... right?

Three Stars out of Five

Rated TV14 for language and violence

Running Time: 2 hrs. and 30 mins.