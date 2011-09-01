Field Correspondent

WBOC-TV is looking for a fun, charismatic person to report for a daily entertainment show. Candidates must have a dynamic on-air personality, must be innovative and must show versatility in driving our viewers to the product and/or service offered by our clients.

JOB SUMMARY:

This position is responsible for gathering, preparing and delivering accurate community and client-based stories to the viewing audience in a professional and captivating manner via in-station broadcast, on-scene live or live to tape coverage, and prerecorded programs. This position also shoots and edits the stories. This position also works with account executives and clients to create to attract viewing consumers to the product and/or service offerings of the client.

Send your tape and resume to:

Annie Hearn

WBOC-TV

1729 N. Salisbury Blvd.

Salisbury, MD 21801

Or email ahearn@wboc.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

We are an "Equal Opportunity Employer