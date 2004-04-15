WBOC-TV Delmarva's News Leader

WBOC-TV 16 began broadcasting on July 15, 1954 in Salisbury, Md. The television station has become known to the community as "Delmarva's News Leader." WBOC is an affiliate of CBS and a member of the Associated Press.

WBOC is a regional news source. We make a commitment every day by way of resources, air time and experience to do the best job we can covering issues that affect the entire Delmarva Peninsula. In Maryland, the station reaches Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset, Dorchester, Talbot, Caroline and Queen Anne's counties. In Delaware, it reaches Sussex and Kent counties. In Virginia, it reaches Accomack County. These 10 counties are with just under 500,000 viewers, not including those who visit area beaches during the summer.

WBOC's main studio is in Salisbury, Md. On Aug. 26, 2008, WBOC began to broadcast high definition newscasts from the newly-constructed NewsPlex. The NewsPlex is 11,340-square-foot state-of-the-art high definition digital broadcast facility. The multi-million dollar facility was constructed behind WBOC's main building on 1729 N. Salisbury Blvd. in Salisbury.

In addition to WBOC's Salisbury location, two satellite newsrooms are operated in Dover and Milton, Del., with both news staffs and sales divisions.

WBOC's sister station, FOX21, airs FOX programming as well as WBOC News.

WBOC's Web site, WBOC.com, provides news, weather, sports updated around the clock.

WBOC, FOX21 and WBOC Interactive are locally-owned and operated by Draper Holdings, which also owns Loblolly, LLC.