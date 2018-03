Charles Paparella, or "Charlie" as he's known around here and around Delmarva, is WBOC's feature reporter. Every week he travels the peninsula gathering news that would not, under normal circumstances, be considered "news." But with his wry sense of humor and his considerable skill as a photographer, writer and editor, he brings us news that flies under the radar but lands in the heart.You can reach Charlie Paparella at cpaparel@wboc.com