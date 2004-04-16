RECENT WEATHER WHYS SCRIPTS

Written by Meteorologist Bob Burnett-Kurie

5/31/2008 This is my last Weather Whys as I retire on June 6th.

I have been asked a lot of questions in my 12 and a half years here on the peninsula. For this last Weather Whys, I answer the non-weather question asked the most: What's with the hyphenated name?

When my father's family came over from Europe during World War 1, the long Russian name was shortened to K-U-R-I and then an "E" was added to make it more "American". An interesting story, but not particularly noteworthy.

On the other hand, my wife's family has oodles of history, including, on her father's side, some of the earliest settlers in New England, for which towns and streams are named, as well as the writer Nathaniel Hawthorne and a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

On her mother's side, early settlers in Maryland and a signer of the Constitution of the United States.

So, we decided, in 1979 to both take on the hyphenated name and pass it on to our children, of which we are blessed with two, both adults now.

So that's the story of the hyphenated name.

5/24/2008: Hurricane season officially starts Sunday June 1st. Here is the prediction from the National Weather Service.

In the Atlantic Basin, that is the Atlantic itself, the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico, the Tropical Preciction Center expects 12 to 16 names storms. That is storms reachig 39 mph winds or higher.

Of those 6 to 9 are likely to become hurricane stregth of 74 mph or higher and 2 to 5 might reach major categories with winds over 115 mph. That means there is a 90% likelihood this season will be average or above.

The season is over on November 30th, but hurricanes can happen an month of the year.

4/26/2008: This Weather Whys described the National Weather Service Outlooks for May and the next 90-days. These can be found in the section on this webpage titled "Climate of Delmarva".

4/19/2008: We've had quite a range in temperatues each of the past four days. That and some record ranges on Weather Whys.

Here are the lows and highs for the past four days: Wed: L 25 H 65; Thu L 26 H 74; Fri L 33 H 85; Sat L 41, H 83.

As you can see, we had as much as a 52 degree difference (on Friday) from the low in the morning to the high in the afternoon.

Compare those to these: July 1993, Pueblo, Colorado, went from a record low of 52 to a record high of 101 on the same day.

In 1918, Granville, North Dakota, soared 83 degrees in 12 hours.

Back in 1896, Kipp, Montana, had a 34 degree rise in 7 minutes.

And in Rapid City, Skouth Dakota, on 1/22/43, at 7:32 AM it was minus four degrees and two minutes later it was 45.

So temperatures can really fluctuate in short periods of time.

4/12/2008: Two hurricane season forecasts are out. We look at those on this weekend's Weather Whys.

From North Carolina State University, a prediction of 15 named storms, that means at least tropical storm strength, and six of those hurricanes. NC State was the most accurate last year.

Colorado State University expects 13 storms and seven of those hurricanes. Colorado State has the longest record of predictions.

How do these compare with average? An average season is about 10 named storms and six of those hurricanes.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1st and ends November 30th.

4/5/2008: This Weather Whys reviewed the weather for February. The information can be found in the section on this webpage titled "Climate of Delmarva".

3/29/2008: This Weather Whys described the National Weather Service Outlooks for April and the next 90-days. These can be found in the section on this webpage titled "Climate of Delmarva".

3/15/2008 & 3/22/2008: There were no Weather Whys segments due to NCAA Basketball.

3/8/2008: This Weather Whys reviewed the weather for February. The information can be found in the section on this webpage titled "Climate of Delmarva".

3/1/2008: This Weather Whys described the National Weather Service Outlooks for March and the next 90-days. These can be found in the section on this webpage titled "Climate of Delmarva".

2/23/2008: Many people ask about the difference between sleet, also known as ice pellets, and freezing rain.

Sleet forms when rain falls into a colder layer (below 32 F) in the atmosphere and freezes as ice balls.

Freezing rain, on the other hand, is rain that reaches the ground or other objects, and then freezes as a sheet of ice. This is often the worst kind of winter weather because it can make roads dangerously slick and coat limbs andpower lines causing them to break.

For more definitions of terms we use in weather, click on the box entitled "Weather Words" on the Weather page of wboc.com.

2/16/2008: This week's Weather Whys script talked about average snowfall for different communities on Delmarva. You can get that information in the "Climate of Delmarva" section on the WEATHER page of this website.

2/9/2008: How many deaths are due directly to weather causes? That's this weekend's topic for Weather Whys.

On average, in the United States, each yer 29 people die from hurricanes, 82 in tornadoes, 87 from lightning and 139 from floods.

Actually most deaths from during heat waves, and some from cold snaps, but it is hard to determine the actual cause of death in many cases. For instance, was it a heart attack or heat stroke?

Lightning, by the way, hits people mainly when they are recreating. If you can see a bolt or hear thunder, seek shelter immediately.

2/2/2008: This script is for the National Weather Service outlooks for February and the next 90 days. You can get that information in the "Climate of Delmarva" section.