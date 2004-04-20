WBOC is seeking applicants who are bilingual in both English and Spanish for the position listed below.

WBOC busca candidatos que sean bilingües en inglés y español para el siguiente puesto de trabajo.

WBOC-TV is currently taking applications for a video journalist.

General Statement of Duties:

Gathers and presents news for daily broadcasts in a timely fashion.

Responsibilities:

An employee in this department serves as a public representative of the company while gathering and presenting news for broadcast. WBOC seeks an enterprising video journalist with at least one to two years reporting experience. Must enterprise daily stories from an assigned beat, interview sources, write copy, and deliver stories on deadline, work flexible/non-standard shifts, and perform related work as required and other duties as assigned.

Knowledge, Skills & Ability:

Should have strong writing, interviewing and communication skills. Must have the ability to learn newsroom computer system and turn web versions of daily stories. Should exhibit a pleasant persona, be able to enunciate clearly in a pleasant speaking voice, and must be aggressive and thorough in breaking news situations.

Experience:

College degree and one to two years experience. Knowledge of Delmarva is a plus.

Please indicate where you learned of this opening in your cover letter and send resume and tape to:

WBOC-TV 16

Human Resources

1729 N. Salisbury Blvd.

Salisbury, MD 21801

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

We are an "Equal Opportunity Employer"