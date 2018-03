Wayne Gilchrest- Republican

D.C. Office :

2245 Rayburn House Office Building

Washington DC 20515

Phone: 202-225-5311

Fax: 202-225-2254

Salisbury Office :

One East Plaza

Salisbury, MD 21801

Phone: 410-749-3184

Fax: 410-749-8458



Current Office: U.S. House

Current District: 1

Office Seeking: U.S. House

District Seeking: 1

First Elected: 11/06/90

Last Elected: 11/07/2006

Next Election: 2008

Party: Republican



Background Information

Gender: Male

Family: Wife: Barbara

3 Children.

Birth date: 04/15/1946

Birthplace: Rahway, NJ

Home City: Kennedyville, MD

Religion: Methodist.

Education:

Graduate Studies, Loyola College, 1984-1986

BA, History, Delaware State College, 1973

AA, Wesley College, 1971.

Professional Experience:

Forest Service, 1986

Sergeant, United States Marine Corps, Vietnam, 1964-1968

Government and American History Teacher, Kent County High School.

Political Experience:

Representative, United States House of Representatives, 1990-present

Republican Candidate, United States House of Representatives, 1988.

Organizations:

American Legion

Kent County Teachers Association

Navy League

Order of the Purple Heart

Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Caucuses/Non-Legislative Committees:

Co-Chair, Army Corps Reform Caucus

Co-Chair, Bipartisan Ocean's Caucus

Chair, Chesapeake Bay Watershed Task Force

Congressional Biotechnology Caucus

Congressional Caucus on Unfunded Mandates

Co-Chair, Congressional Climate Change Caucus

Congressional Education Caucus

Congressional Fire Services Caucus

Congressional Naval Mine Warfare Caucus

Congressional Rural Caucus

Congressional Soybean Caucus

Congressional Sportsmen's Caucus

Congressional Travel and Tourism Caucus

Congressional Vietnam-Era Veterans Caucus

Farmland Protection Caucus

Co-Chair, House Climate Change Caucus

Co-Chair, House Corps Reform Caucus

House Dialogue Caucus

Co-Chair, House Organic Caucus

Co-Chair, House Rural Health Care Coalition

Co-Chair, Sustainable Development Caucus.

Committees:

Natural Resources, Member

Resources, Member

Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation, Member

Subcommittee on Fisheries, Wildlife and Oceans , Member

Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials, Member

Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment , Member

Transportation & Infrastructure, Member