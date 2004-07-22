John Dearing joined WBOC as news director in June of 2003. John is on his fourth career in television news. He began his career as a TV reporter back in 1980, working for 13 years as a reporter. Then John accepted a promotion to executive producer, a mid-level news management position. John has also worked as an assistant news director, and is now news director.

In his career, he has won many national and regional awards including a prestigious national George Foster Peabody award, as well as Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards.

John grew up in Pontiac, Mich. and was graduated from the University of Michigan. When he is not guiding the significant talents of the WBOC newsroom, he’s planning trips around Delmarva, the region and to Europe. John loves all kinds of music, Broadway musicals and plays, fly fishing, and the Green Bay Packers.

He can be reached at jdearing@wboc.com .