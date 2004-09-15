Steve Hammond is one of the veterans of the WBOC newsroom. He has covered some of the biggest stories across the peninsula and around the world. Over the years, he has traveled overseas, telling the stories of our local troops in harm's way in Iraq and in Somalia.

Steve's reporting has earned him many awards including a prestigious national Edward R. Murrow Award. In addition, he's received numerous honors from the Associated Press and the Radio Television News Directors Association.

"Earning the respect of colleagues in the business is nice, but it's not nearly as important as earning AND keeping the trust and respect of our viewers," he said.

In addition to anchoring newscasts and helping to manage the newsroom, Steve leads WBOC's political coverage. He has moderated gubernatorial and congressional debates, interviewed presidential hopefuls, and kept track of countless races in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

Steve grew up in Baltimore and graduated from the University of Delaware.

He frequently gets asked what he likes about his job.

"I have one of the best jobs around. It's very unpredictable. Stealing a line from Jimmy Buffet, '...some of it's magic and some of it's tragic...' I never know what's going to happen on any given day. I'm always learning something new and sharing it with thousands of people. I've had some fantastic experiences, like flying with the Blue Angels or interviewing George W. Bush. I wouldn't trade it for the world."

Steve lives near Fenwick Island, Del. with his wife Heather and sons, Graham and Hunter. He is a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury, Md. Steve also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees for Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin, Md. He has also been active in many charitable organizations, including The Salvation Army, Junior Achievement, March of Dimes, Easter Seals and Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

You can reach Steve at shammond@wboc.com .