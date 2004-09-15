Ron Krisulevicz has served as the assistant news director for WBOC-TV since May of 2010.

Ron brings close to 20 years of broadcast experience to Delmarva. During his career, Ron has worked as an anchor, reporter, executive producer and news director.

Ron is a graduate of Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor of arts degree in communications/journalism. He started his career at WHAG-TV, the NBC affiliate in Hagerstown, Md. There he worked on-air as an anchor and reporter before transitioning into news management. Ron has also worked at WBRE-TV, the NBC affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania. There he served as executive producer before becoming news director.

In his spare time, Ron enjoys camping, boating, golf, and politics. He is also a licensed amateur radio operator.

Ron currently lives in Maryland with his wife Stephanie and his two sons Nicholas and Colin. E-mail Ron at rkrisulevicz@wboc.com .



