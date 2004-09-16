Pete Evans II has a 14-year history with WBOC as a photographer and editor. He left in 2005 to try his hand at other careers, but has since returned to put his experience to its best possible use with Delmarva's finest TV news team. He now works for WBOC as video editor for WBOC News This Morning, appreciating the comparative regularity, if not the earliness, of his working hours. ("You try getting up every morning at 2 a.m.," he says with a smile.) Pete enjoys the country lifestyle of his native Delmarva and says it affords him many opportunities to apply his skills.