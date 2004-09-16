Marlon Wallace joined WBOC in August of 2003. Marlon studied film in Philadelphia for a few years. He most recently however, graduated from Wesley College in Dover, Del. Following that, he served as a freelance videographer, producing wedding and corporate videos. He began at the station as a photographer but is now a news producer. He is 24-years-old, lives in the First State but loves traveling to Philadelphia or Washington for their theaters and nightlife. His chief hobbies include reading, writing and collecting movie ticket stubs.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices