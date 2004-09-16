Marlon Wallace joined WBOC in August of 2003. Marlon studied film in Philadelphia for a few years. He most recently however, graduated from Wesley College in Dover, Del. Following that, he served as a freelance videographer, producing wedding and corporate videos. He began at the station as a photographer but is now a news producer. He is 24-years-old, lives in the First State but loves traveling to Philadelphia or Washington for their theaters and nightlife. His chief hobbies include reading, writing and collecting movie ticket stubs.