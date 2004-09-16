Charles Paparella is a photographer, writer and editor.
The winding road that led him to WBOC began (for our purposes) in olde Somerset County, Maryland, in the charming hamlet of Marion Station.
Charlie attended Crisfield High School where he was actually elected president of the student government in his senior year. (This was due to a cleverly humorous campaign, and nothing more. He was a funny candidate but a terrible president.)
He attended the University of Maryland Eastern Shore where he received a record number of parking citations and the school record for dropped courses.
Charlie continued his education at the Mark Twain School of Doing Interesting Things and worked (very diligently) at being a musician; printer's devil; plant propagator, muskrat trapper; cabinet-maker; dish-washer; ride-operator; aide-de-camp; accounting clerk; research analyst; computer programmer; news photographer; web-weasel; until finally settling down as a television news photographer, which he remains to this posting.
Charlie produces a segment called Travels with Charlie, which you will recall is a novel by John Steinbeck. (In the book, Steinbeck does the traveling, and Charley is a dog. Our Charlie doesn't like comparisons, but feels he could hold his own against any dog, although we'd have to see the dog, to be sure.)
Email Charlie at cpaparel@wboc.com
