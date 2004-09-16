Kye Parsons is the editor of WBOC.com. He a Wicomico County native who comes to WBOC and FOX21 with several years experience as a journalist on Delmarva. Prior to entering the world of multimedia, he worked as a newspaper editor and reporter. Kye served several years as editor and reporter for the Salisbury News & Advertiser and the monthly Lower Shore Business Review. He also was a reporter and associate editor for the Delaware State News in Dover, Del. In the past he also was a regular contributing writer for several other regional publications, including Southern Delaware magazine.

During his journalism career, Kye has been recognized by his peers for his work. In 1996 he took first place in the Maryland-Delaware Press Association's annual contest for an investigative article he wrote exposing the unsubstantiated credential claims made by a Delaware candidate for the state House of Representatives. In 1998 Kye came in second in the annual MDDC awards contest for an article he wrote that brought attention to the dangers school crossing guards face on a daily basis at schools throughout Wicomico County. While with the Salisbury News & Advertiser, he was recognized by Independent Newspapers Inc., for his "outstanding reporting skills."

Kye has also been recognized by community organizations for his work, including Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Service.

Kye holds a B.A. degree in history from Salisbury University and an A.A.S. in communications from Delaware Tech. He also earned a graduate-level certificate in Ukrainian language and history from Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.

His hobbies include philately, numismatics, history, archaeology, genealogy, writing, books, traveling, studying languages, photography, museums, trains, cycling, model railroading, and cooking.

Kye is married to wife Evangeline and together they are the proud parents of two beautiful daughters.

E-mail Kye Parsons here.