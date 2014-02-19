Owners Plan to Rebuild Fratelli's Restaurant After Kitchen Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- It will be a while before orders are served up again for one popular restaurant in Wicomico County.

An early Wednesday morning fire heavily damaged Fratelli's Italian Restaurant on South Salisbury Boulevard in Salisbury.

Firefighters said that a failed light fixture sparked the kitchen fire that resulted in approximately $300,000 in damage. The owners are two brothers who have had the restaurant for almost 20 years.

"Customers who are concerned and who know my father and who know me and anyone who walks in this door sees that we work all day and all night," said George Sakellis, the son of one of the owners.

Melted plastic cups, burnt dinner plates and charred hotdog buns lined the soggy floors of the heavily damaged kitchen.

It was an accident that Sakellis said no one could prevent but added that his family can't help being devastated.

"We all broke down because there's nothing we can do," he said, "but I know my family and I work hard and we are going to do everything possible to make sure that it's ready to go as soon as possible."

The restaurant has been a second home for Amy Cullison who's worked there while attending Salisbury University.

"Today I woke up and I still had every intention of coming to work," she said, "and it's a weird reality to accept because I'm here five days a week working hard trying to make money so it's going to be a big adjustment."

As for the history of Fratelli's it first opened in 1996. Two brothers Nick and Mina Sakellis opened the restaurant in Salisbury.

The restaurant was originally located across the street in the Allenwood Shopping Center but that plaza no longer exists.

Fratelli's then moved to the other side of South Salisbury Boulevard about five years ago where it stands today.

"We celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary at Fratelli's when they were still across the street," said longtime customer Quincy Blevins of Nanticoke.

George Sakellis told WBOC that the family plans to reopen but are not sure how long that's going to take.