Troopers Investigating Two-Car Crash in Dover

DOVER, Del- Delaware State Police are investigating two-car crash that sent two people to the hospital.

The accident happened around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday night on East Lebanon Road. Authorities said 27-year-old William R. Vonbirgelen was driving a 2002 Honda Civic when, for unknown reasons, the car crossed the median into the other lanes.

According to troopers, 25-year-old Ashley N. Hurd attempted to avoid the accident but was struck from behind by the Civic, causing both vehicles to spin out.

Police said Vonbirgelen was taken to Kent General Hospital before being flown to Christiana Medical Center where he was last listed in critical condition. Hurd was treated and released from Kent General.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate the cause of the accident.