Ray Rice Casino Video Released

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - A video of Ray Rice's weekend in a casino has been revealed. The website TMZ Sports obtained a copy of the hotel surveillance footage showing Rice pulling her out of a hotel elevator, reportedly moments after cops say they attacked each other on the property.

A police report says that the Baltimore Ravens running back "struck his fiancee Janay Palmer with his hand" rendering her almost unconscious at an Atlantic City Casino on Saturday.

The footage was shot on February 15th ... right before Rice and Palmer were both arrested for assault at the Revel Casino. Cops say they have video which proved both parties attacked each other.





But before the arrest, Ray can be seen trying to lift and move a seemingly unconscious Palmer out of a casino elevator.





While Palmer is sprawled out on the ground, a man in a suit -- who appears to be talking into a security microphone -- approaches the situation and confronts Rice. It's unclear if the man is security, but it sure seems that way.





Moments later, as Palmer seems to regain consciousness, Rice walks away.





Both Rice and Palmer were later arrested and taken to a nearby police station. They've since been released.





Courtesy: TMZ Sports