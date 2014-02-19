Del. Supreme Court Weighs Appeal in 1991 Killing

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The Delaware Supreme Court is weighing another appeal by a man sentenced to death for a 1991 liquor store killing.



The justices heard arguments Wednesday in the case of Jermaine Wright, who was convicted of killing 65-year-old Phillip Seifert, a clerk at the Hi-Way Inn liquor store and bar outside Wilmington.



The Supreme Court last year overturned a Superior Court judge's 2012 ruling tossing out Wright's conviction and death sentence.



Wright's attorneys are now asking the justices to consider issues that they say were not settled when the Supreme Court granted the state's appeal of the Superior Court ruling and reinstated Wright's conviction and death sentence.



Wright had spent more time on death row than any other Delaware inmate currently facing execution before his conviction was thrown out.