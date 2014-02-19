Wicomico County Man Convicted of Attempted Murder - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wicomico County Man Convicted of Attempted Murder

SALISBURY, Md.- A 43-year-old Wicomico County man was convicted Wednesday of first-degree attempted murder and related charges for attacking another man with a vodka bottle.

Prosecutors said Brian Keith Hensley was also convicted by a Wicomico County jury of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, armed robbery, CDS possession (cocaine and marijuana), and CDS paraphernalia.

An investigation conducted by the Salisbury Police Department and the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit revealed that on May 16, 2013, Hensley attacked the 18-year-old victim with a vodka bottle while he was asleep in a house on Ohio Avenue. Police said Hensley fractured the skull of the victim during the attack. He also robbed the victim of his wallet, drugs and cellphones.

 Hensley now faces a maximum sentence in excess of life in prison.

