UMES Homecoming Concert Canceled

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- After weather postponed last Thursday's homecoming concert at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, the rescheduled concert was canceled.

"A lot of people are upset it's not happening, they feel like we didn't experience a full homecoming the way they used to," Adrian Lancaster said. "A lot of people have said this is the worst homecoming that the school has experienced in years."

After telling students the concert would go on Thursday, the 20th, it was suddenly canceled. At a Student Government Association meeting Wednesday night, students voiced their concerns.

"I was extremely disappointed only because the homecoming concert is the focal point of the spring semester, especially since all of the other events weren't as lively as they should be," Imani Brown said.

SGA President Justin Thompson toldWBOC the rescheduled concert was canceled because there was not enough security available for the new date.

"Our public safety department has stated they cannot provide adequate enough security for that event and it's kind of baffling to us because you know in the state of Maryland there has to be 1,500 to 3,000 police officers," he said.

University officials tells WBOC that Maryland State Police do not discuss their security plans. But there is a bright side for students who can be patient.

"Now it's in the works for us to the move the concert to a later date or add on to our spring-fest at the end of the semester," Adrian Lancaster said.

Refunds will be issued for all tickets purchased for the original concert.

