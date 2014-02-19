University of Maryland Reports Data Breach

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP/WBOC) - The president of the University of Maryland says more a computer security attack breached a database that contains personal information about more than 300,000 faculty, staff, students and others.

Wallace Loh said in a statement posted Wednesday on the university's website that the database contained records of those have been issued a university ID since 1998.

Loh said the database has information from the College Park and Shady Grove campuses. The records include name, Social Security number, date of birth and university identification number.

The university is working to determine how the breach occurred, and Loh says state and federal law enforcers are investigating.

The university is offering one year of free credit monitoring to anyone affected by the breach.

Dr. Juliette B. Bell, president of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne, on Thursday sent a letter to students and employees alerting them about the breach. She wrote:

"As you may be aware, the University of Maryland College Park experienced a serious security breach of electronic data that was disclosed late Wednesday.

In addition to UMCP personnel, University System of Maryland campuses at Shady Grove also were impacted. This includes students, faculty and staff in UMES' Hospitality Tourism Management and Construction Management programs at Shady Grove.

"Because UMES in Princess Anne is not on the same data system that was compromised, there does not appear to be any impact on our students or employees on our campus.

Arrangements are under way to keep all USM institutions affiliated with Shady Grove informed about developments regarding this data breach.

We also will continue to monitor this situation and update you as more information is made available."