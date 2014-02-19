Worcester County Public Schools to Start After Labor Day

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- Worcester County parents mark your calendar; schools in Worcester County will start after Labor Day. The decision comes out of a Tuesday School of Education meeting. Board members voted 5-1 to approve the post-Labor Day start date after years of debates with parents, school officials and business owners.

Ruth Carey is the manager of the Breakfast Cafe in West Ocean City. She's happy to hear Worcester County Public Schools will start classes after Labor Day on September 2nd.



"Having the extra helps," said Carey. "Having the kids out of school could be beneficial to this resort."



Carey, along with other business owners, believe resort businesses suffer when classes start before Labor Day. Student workers are moved from the workforce to classrooms in the heat of a busy summer season.



"Extra summer, means extra revenue and money for local business owners in Worcester County," said Carey.

Superintendent Dr. Jerry Wilson expressed his concerns with the change at a Economic Development Committee meeting earlier this month.

He said, "I was one of 24 superintendents across the state that signed a letter saying we do not support the labor day change."

Wilson pointed out a number of school-related activities begin before labor day, such as football practice.



With the winter we've had so far, some parents are onboard with an earlier start date.



"Especially this year with all of the snow days, they [students] will lose. So they will need the extra time anyway," said Worcester County parent Melissa Warfield, of Ocean City.



The Maryland comptroller said a post-labor day start date would bring $4 million to the state, which is why Carey is excited about the changes.