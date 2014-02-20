University of Md.: Hackers Understood Protections

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP/WBOC)- University of Maryland officials believe whoever got into a database and copied the personal information of more than 300,000 people must have a "very significant understanding" of how the school's data was protected.

University Vice President and Chief Information Officer Brian Voss said Wednesday the breach differs from typical attacks, where a door is left open. In this case, he says someone "picked through several locks to get to this data."

The school says the breached database contained records of 309,079 students, faculty and staff issued university IDs at the College Park and Shady Grove campuses since 1998, including Social Security numbers and dates of birth.

State and federal law enforcement officials are investigating and the school says it is working to notify those affected.

Anyone with questions or comments about the breach is asked to call the university's special hotline at (301) 405-4440 or by email at datasecurity@umd.edu.

