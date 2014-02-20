Fruitland Man Charged in Stabbing

FRUITLAND, Md.- A Fruitland man is facing attempted murder and related charges following accusations that he stabbed his brother in the chest during an argument over money.

Fruitland police said that shortly before midnight Wednesday, officers responded for a reported stabbing at a home on East Cedar Lane. Officers found the victim with a single stab wound to his chest.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the incident started as an argument over money. Authorities said the suspect, 24-year-old Jeron K. Mitchell Jr., who is one of the victim's brothers, was still on scene and was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the house was secured and officers obtained a search and seizure warrant, which led to the discovery of other evidence. The victim was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury where he was treated and released.

Mitchell was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment and turned over to the custody of Wicomico Central Booking.

Another occupant of the home, 24-year-old Laron D. Mitchell, was discovered to have an outstanding body attachment for child support-related issues and was also arrested. He was also turned over to the custody of Wicomico Central Booking.