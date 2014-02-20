Teachers Get Grants for Environmental Lessons

SALISBURY, Md. - Teachers from 19 schools receive grants to go towards energy-efficient and environmental lessons.



Delmarva Power said it gave grants up to $500 to support educating students on energy conservation, renewable energy, and environmental awareness. A total of $10,000 was spent on the mini-grants.



The money will be used to buy materials for special lessons that are not part of school funding.



Teachers in Kent and Sussex Counties and 10 counties in Maryland were eligible to apply for the grants.