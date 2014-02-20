Princess Anne Man Arrested for DUI After Driving Wrong Way on Highway

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.– A Princess Anne man is facing DUI and related charges after deputies stopped him for driving the wrong way on Route 13 in Somerset County.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office reports that on Sunday, Feb. 16, deputies pulled 57-year-old Bernard Alonzo White for driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway near Deal Island Road.

Deputies said White became combative and refused arrest. He was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to obey a lawful order, and two counts of assault on a police officer.

White was released on $50,000 bond.