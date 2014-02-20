Street Light Outage Could Take Weeks to Repair

SEAFORD, Del. - Some parts of the southbound side of U.S. Route 13 in Seaford will be without street lights for the next few weeks.

City officials said an early morning car accident on Thursday damaged the control box for streets lights on Route 13.

The city's electrical contractor will replace the entire box and all of its parts to get the lights back to working order. Officials said acquiring the different parts along with the repairs could take several weeks.

The affected areas extend from the Lowe's shopping center south to the Holiday Inn Express. The outage only affects street lights, all other traffic signals are fully functioning.

The City of Seaford urges all drivers to use extra caution in and around this area, especially at night. Pedestrians and cyclists may not be easily seen. Authorities said walkers should walk against ongoing traffic and cyclists should ride in the same direction as the moving traffic.