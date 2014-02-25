State Police Searching for Man Involved in Motel Stabbing

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP)- Delaware State police are looking for a man who stabbed a guest at a New Castle motel.

It happened about 7:50 p.m. Sunday at the Tremont Motel on North DuPont Highway. Police say a man opened the door to his room after he heard knocking.

Troopers say another man stabbed the victim several times and ran away.

The victim was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment of injuries that police say do not appear to be life-threatening.