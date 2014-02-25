Delaware, Nevada Sign Online Poker Agreement

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Poker players in Delaware and Nevada will soon be allowed to compete against one another online.

Delaware Gov. Jack Markell and Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval signed a multi-state Internet gambling agreement on Tuesday that establishes a legal framework allowing residents of the two states to play online poker against each other.

The agreement also allows other states to join the agreement with the approval of existing members.

Delaware, Nevada and New Jersey are the only states to have legalized online gambling to date, but roughly 10 other states are considering doing so.