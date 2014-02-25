Milford Man Arrested for Tip Jar Theft

MILFORD, Del.- A Milford man is facing theft and other charges after police say he attempted to steal a tip jar from a Milford restaurant last Monday.

On Feb. 17 Milford police responded to Café Milano on N. Dupont Highway after receiving a report of an attempted theft of a tip jar from the counter. Upon arriving, police gathered information about two male suspects.

An investigation revealed that 19-year-old Jacob A. Morgan, of Milford, and another unidentified male suspect entered the restaurant together. Police say both men attempted to remove the tip jar but could not because the jar was attached to the counter.

Milford Police later saw Morgan on a nearby street. When the officer attempted to speak with Morgan, police say he fled and attempted to hide behind a home in the area.

Morgan was charged with theft under $1,500 and resisting arrest. He was arraigned and later released on $1,000 unsecured bond.