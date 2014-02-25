Berlin Voted 'Coolest Small Town' in America

BERLIN, Md.- The town of Berlin has been named "America's Coolest Small Town" in a contest by Budget Travel.

The Worcester County town beat out 14 other finalists with 28 percent of the votes. Berlin's competition included towns from upstate New York, California and Colorado. Cazenovia, N.Y., came in second place.

According to Budget Travel, a total of 137,819 votes were cast. Berlin received 39,285 of those votes.

This was the ninth year for the Budget Travel contest. According to its website, the purpose of the contest is to recognize a town with a population of fewer than 10,000 that has a certain something that cannot be found anywhere else.

Each of the top 10 towns will be honored in an upcoming feature on Budget Travel's website and an upcoming story in its tablet edition.

For the full list of winners, visit BudgetTravel.com