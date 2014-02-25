Arrest Made in Salisbury Arson Investigation

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested a suspect accused of intentionally setting fire to a home on Liberty Street in Salisbury.

Investigators arrested 25-year-old Maximino Melendez on Tuesday.

Investigators said that at around 2:25 a.m. Feb. 19, a fire broke out at a home on the 600 block of Liberty Street. The fire took about 30 minutes to control and caused an estimated $30,000 in damages.

Melendez has been charged with first- and second-degree arson, four counts of reckless endangerment, and malicious destruction of property. He is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center.





If convicted, Melendez faces up to 78 years in prison and/or $108,000 in fines.